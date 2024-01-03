en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex

Revolutionary Research on the Synaptonemal Complex

Researchers at the University of Utah have achieved a breakthrough in understanding the synaptonemal complex (SC), an essential protein structure in reproductive cell formation during meiosis. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study provides profound insights into the role of the SC in aligning and anchoring homologous chromosomes for accurate genetic exchanges, a process vital for fertility.

Overcoming Traditional Structural Analysis Challenges

The structural analysis of the SC has traditionally been a formidable task. The complex is involved in loose interactions that defy stabilization for observation under an electron microscope. However, the research team, using genetic suppressor screening, successfully identified three protein segments, SYP-1, SYP-3, SYP-4, that interact to facilitate chromosomal alignment in the nematode C. elegans. This innovative approach illuminates the intricate interactions of the SC, revealing how mutations in these protein segments can disrupt SC formation and lead to fertility issues.

Identifying Interaction Points: From Mutations to Fertility

The study involved breeding nematodes with SC defects, inducing mutations, and subsequently identifying the ones that restored fertility. This process effectively unveiled the interaction points of the proteins, providing a blueprint for research on large cellular assemblies that resist conventional structural analysis. The insights gained from the study have far-reaching implications for understanding fertility across various species, including humans.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
43 seconds ago
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Health authorities worldwide are urging parents to vaccinate their children aged between 5 and 11 with the new bivalent booster shot, offering enhanced protection against COVID-19 and its variants. This initiative is a significant part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, focusing particularly on younger populations seen as vulnerable to the pandemic’s impacts. Dr.
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
4 mins ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
8 mins ago
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins ago
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
4 mins ago
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
43 seconds
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
55 seconds
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
3 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
3 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
35 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app