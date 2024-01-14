en English
Health

University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp

In a recent groundbreaking paper, the University of Southampton has challenged the universal applicability of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for psychosis (CBTp) as the go-to treatment. The researchers argue that patient outcomes may be significantly improved with a broader spectrum of bespoke therapies, especially for those grappling with early psychosis, schizophrenia-related diagnoses, and individuals with a high risk of psychosis.

Questioning the Efficacy of CBTp

The study critically examines the efficiency of CBTp, a treatment mode that, while beneficial for some, has only delivered modest improvements for others. In some instances, it may even have adverse effects. The researchers suggest a departure from the one-size-fits-all treatment approach to psychosis, advocating for targeted therapies that concentrate on the therapeutic relationship and specifically address concerns such as worry and past trauma.

Role of AI and Big Data in Treatment Choices

The paper further emphasizes the potential of leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to inform treatment choices. The potential of combining CBTp with other methods, such as family involvement and peer support, is also suggested. The researchers predict that evolving datasets on patient experiences will pave the way for the development of precision psychological therapies. These will be evidence-based and tailored to meet individual needs.

Emphasis on Shared Decision-Making and Ethical Data Handling

The study also underscores the importance of shared decision-making in treatment choices and the ethical handling of health data. The paper signifies a potential shift in the treatment of psychosis, championing the development of personalized and effective therapies steered by AI and big data.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

