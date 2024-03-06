University of South Alabama Revives Teen Volunteer Program Amid Volunteer Shortage

Amid a critical shortage of volunteers, University of South Alabama's Children's & Women's Hospital is set to rejuvenate its teen volunteer program this summer. Ashley Peyer, the hospital's Volunteer Services Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the return of a program that has significantly benefited local teens and the community at large. The initiative, paused due to unforeseen circumstances, is now ready to welcome back eager participants, aiming to fill a void in volunteer support and enhance hospital services.

Crucial Role of Teen Volunteers

Teen volunteers at USA Health's Children's & Women's Hospital play an indispensable role in supporting patients, visitors, and staff. Set to recommence with an orientation in late April, the program promises a range of activities from serving in the treehouse, engaging with patients through games, to managing the Ronald McDonald family room happy meals cart. Ashley Peyer highlights the importance of these interactions, not only for the patients who receive joy and distraction through their services but also for the volunteers who gain invaluable experience and satisfaction from their contributions.

Program Details and Application Process

The hospital has opened its doors for applications from teens eager to make a difference. Eligible candidates must be at least 16 years old and have completed their freshman year of high school, with the hospital selecting 15 to 20 applicants for this summer's session. Those accepted will commit to a 34-hour service over eight weeks, including a mandatory orientation and weekly four-hour shifts. The program not only offers a unique opportunity to serve but also allows teens to gain a deeper understanding of healthcare operations and patient care.

Opportunity Knocks for Teens in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

With the application deadline extended to March 15, high school students in Mobile and Baldwin counties have a golden opportunity to step forward and make a difference. This program not only serves as a platform for teens to contribute to their community but also as a stepping stone for those interested in pursuing careers in healthcare. The teen volunteer program at University of South Alabama's Children's & Women's Hospital stands as a beacon of hope, showcasing the positive impact that young individuals can have on their communities and the lives of others.

As the program gears up for its much-anticipated return, the community watches with bated breath, hopeful for the positive outcomes and enriched experiences it promises. The revival of the teen volunteer program is not just a win for the hospital but a significant step forward in nurturing the next generation of compassionate, service-minded leaders.