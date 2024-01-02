en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

University of Saskatchewan Researchers Explore Therapeutic Potential of Psychedelics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
University of Saskatchewan Researchers Explore Therapeutic Potential of Psychedelics

In an effort to unravel the enigmatic history of psychedelic drugs and broaden the global clinical and cultural understanding of these substances, researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) are conducting comprehensive studies. Dr. Erica Dyck, a USask scholar, is leading this endeavor, intending to bridge the glaring knowledge gap by amassing research materials and essays into a comprehensive book.

Resurgence in Psychedelic Research

There has been a recent resurgence in psychedelic-related research, indicating the potential therapeutic benefits of classic psychedelics. These substances are being seen as possible alternative treatments for debilitating mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and addiction. This key development points to a potential revolution in mental health care, wherein traditional pharmaceutical treatments could be substituted with psychedelic-based therapies.

Pioneering a New Therapeutic Age

The findings of USask researchers are significant not only for their potential clinical applications but also for the way they challenge existing perceptions about psychedelic substances. By presenting an alternative to traditional pharmaceutical treatments, these studies could revolutionize the mental health care landscape, offering hope to millions suffering from mental disorders.

PsychedelicNewsWire: Amplifying the Message

PsychedelicNewsWire (PNW), a communications platform specializing in the psychedelics sector, is playing a crucial role in disseminating this research and other advancements in the field. As part of the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN, PNW provides a range of services, including news distribution, article syndication, press release enhancement, and social media distribution. It aims to sift through the information deluge in the market and deliver engaging content to a broad audience, comprising investors, influencers, consumers, and the public. With its efforts, PNW seeks to enhance brand recognition and awareness for companies operating in the burgeoning psychedelic space.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

InConnection Approach: A Beacon of Hope for Youth from Multi-Problem Families

By Shivani Chauhan

Camp Lejeune's Contaminated Water: A Legacy of Health Complications and a Battle for Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Walmart and RadNet Launch Innovative Mammogram Program Incorporating AI

By Safak Costu

Laura Vanderkam's Time Management Strategies for 2024: A Guide to Enhanced Productivity

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring ...
@Education · 2 mins
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring ...
heart comment 0
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager

By BNN Correspondents

First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson’s Disease Unearthed

By Waqas Arain

New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness

By BNN Correspondents

Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
52 seconds
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics
54 seconds
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics
Ashok Koul Lauds Modi Government's Efforts in Aiding Overlooked Demographics
57 seconds
Ashok Koul Lauds Modi Government's Efforts in Aiding Overlooked Demographics
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms
Wyoming's Older Population: The Driving Force in 2022 Midterm Elections
1 min
Wyoming's Older Population: The Driving Force in 2022 Midterm Elections
Karine Jean-Pierre Champions President Biden's Accomplishments Amidst Challenges
1 min
Karine Jean-Pierre Champions President Biden's Accomplishments Amidst Challenges
InConnection Approach: A Beacon of Hope for Youth from Multi-Problem Families
1 min
InConnection Approach: A Beacon of Hope for Youth from Multi-Problem Families
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross: A Standout Event in Anticipation
1 min
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross: A Standout Event in Anticipation
Camp Lejeune's Contaminated Water: A Legacy of Health Complications and a Battle for Justice
1 min
Camp Lejeune's Contaminated Water: A Legacy of Health Complications and a Battle for Justice
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app