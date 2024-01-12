en English
Business

University of Oxford Research Questions Efficacy of Workplace Wellbeing Programs

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
University of Oxford Research Questions Efficacy of Workplace Wellbeing Programs

Workplace wellbeing programs, a mainstay in today’s corporate culture, are under scrutiny following recent research by the University of Oxford. The study, published in the journal Industrial Relations, reveals that these initiatives may, in fact, have minimal impact on employees’ actual wellbeing—casting a shadow of doubt on their efficacy and the allocation of company resources.

The Study’s Findings

The research involved the analysis of survey data from 46,000 British workers to compare the reported mental wellbeing of those who participated in wellness initiatives and those who did not. The results indicated ‘no reliable difference’ in wellbeing between the two groups. The only correlation with an increase in wellbeing was found in work-sponsored volunteer hours, suggesting that these programs might not be delivering their desired outcomes.

Implications of the Study

The findings challenge the efficacy of individual-level mental health interventions such as mindfulness, resilience and stress management training, relaxation classes, and wellbeing apps. They suggest that these tools may not improve employee wellbeing as expected. In some cases, these interventions even showed a negative impact on employee wellbeing measures, raising concerns about the resources invested in them.

Reevaluating Workplace Wellbeing Strategies

This University of Oxford study underlines the need for a shift in focus. Rather than concentrating on individual-level interventions, the researchers suggest that more profound organizational changes—like flexibility of scheduling, management practices, staff resources, performance reviews, and job design—could have a greater impact on employee wellbeing. The research lead, William Fleming, emphasized the importance of focusing on core working conditions and organisational practices to improve wellbeing, cautioning against ‘wellbeing washing’.

Kate Robinson, chief clinical officer at Lumo Health, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the crucial role of a friendly culture and human interaction in reducing workplace stress. The findings of this research could prompt a reevaluation of strategies used by organizations to maintain worker satisfaction and performance, potentially leading to a shift in how resources for employee benefits are allocated.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

