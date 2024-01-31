University of Oklahoma Researchers Secure $5 Million for NEC Research

Three scholars from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine have secured over $5 million in grants to study and combat necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a lethal intestinal condition chiefly affecting premature infants. NEC, notorious for its rapid progression and high mortality rate, poses staggering challenges to medical practitioners and researchers alike. Infants diagnosed with NEC face a 30% mortality rate, which escalates to 50% for those born weighing less than 2 pounds. The survivors are often left grappling with a myriad of issues encompassing growth, nutrition, mobility, and cognitive development.

Multi-disciplinary Research Approach

The research program at the OU College of Medicine is determined to unravel NEC from multiple angles. By deploying a multi-disciplinary approach, researchers aim to decipher the complex nature of NEC and offer comprehensive solutions. The triumvirate leading the charge is Dr. Hala Chaaban, Dr. Catherine Hunter, and Dr. Kathryn Burge, each employing their unique expertise to pioneer innovative research projects targeting NEC.

Exploring New Avenues of Prevention and Treatment

Dr. Hala Chaaban, the director of clinical and translational research, is studying the role of hyaluronic acid in breast milk and inter-alpha inhibitor proteins (IAIP). These components could potentially play a crucial role in preventing NEC. Pediatric surgeon Dr. Catherine Hunter is delving into the intestinal barrier and a cellular signaling pathway. Her research is aimed at devising strategies to prevent the need for surgical intervention. Dr. Kathryn Burge is exploring the use of creatine to bolster the intestinal barrier and provide much-needed energy to intestinal cells. Her research could potentially pave the way for creatine supplementation as a preventive measure against NEC in premature babies.

Commitment to Health Care Excellence

The OU College of Medicine's commitment to NEC research is a testament to its broader mission to train health care professionals and conduct impactful research.