University of Michigan Study Affirms the Need for Periodic COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

A landmark study conducted by the University of Michigan has shed new light on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine doses post the primary series vaccination. Led by Sabir Meah and Bhramar Mukherjee, the research team scrutinized around 80 studies and drew upon data from 150 million patient observations globally. Additionally, the methods derived from these studies were applied to patient data from Michigan Medicine.
Three Vaccination Regimens Reviewed
The research honed in on three distinct vaccination regimens: the monovalent booster aimed at the original strain, the second monovalent booster, and the bivalent vaccine, updated in fall 2022, to combat the newer Omicron variants. The study's findings affirm that all sequential doses significantly ward off hospitalization and death. Still, stronger estimates come from the fall 2022 Omicron-specific vaccine dose.
Periodic Vaccine Update: A Necessity
The results of the study bolster the practice of updating COVID-19 vaccines periodically to match circulating variants. The research also suggests that such updates will likely continue annually, with an updated vaccine anticipated in fall 2023 targeting the XBB1.5 Omicron variant.
Combatting Misinformation With Robust Results
The researchers underscore the need for robust and reproducible results in vaccine effectiveness studies to counter misinformation and sustain public trust. They have set up an analytic pipeline for studying the effectiveness of future annual vaccine formulations, and stress the importance of biostatistics and epidemiology in such studies.
The research reveals that vaccine effectiveness estimates for hospitalization and mortality remain stable despite the methodological approach. This conclusion could steer future studies as we navigate deeper into the endemic phase of the pandemic. The study's co-authors from the University of Michigan include Xu Shi, Lars Fritsche, Maxwell Salvatore, Abram Wagner, and Emily Martin. The study forms part of the School of Public Health's IDEAS initiative.