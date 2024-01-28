University of Melbourne-led Research Unveils Potential Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment

In a landmark discovery, a team from the University of Melbourne has unveiled a significant step forward in understanding how organs communicate to control blood glucose levels, a revelation that could potentially revolutionize the treatment of diabetes and related diseases. This groundbreaking research, featured in Nature Metabolism, has brought to light the pivotal role of extracellular vesicles (EVs) in the regulation of blood sugar levels.

Extracellular Vesicles: The Unsung Heroes

The study led by Professor Matthew Watt focused on the interaction between organs in both healthy mice and those with pre-diabetes. The team discovered that the liver secretes EVs in response to high blood glucose levels, such as those experienced after consuming a meal. These EVs then engage with skeletal muscle to accelerate glucose clearance and with the pancreas to boost insulin secretion, effectively normalizing blood glucose levels.

Remarkably, the researchers found that injecting these liver-derived EVs into obese pre-diabetic mice resulted in a significant and more effective reduction in blood glucose levels than what is currently achieved with existing medications. This points to the promising potential of developing treatments that mimic or leverage the action of these EVs to manage hyperglycemia conditions, thereby offering a new avenue in diabetes treatment.

A Collaborative Milestone

The research was a collaborative effort involving contributors from Monash University, St. Vincent's Institute, and La Trobe University. Financial support for this ground-breaking work came from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) and Diabetes Australia. This discovery underscores the importance of collaborative research in driving forward our understanding of complex diseases like diabetes. Taken together, these findings highlight the need for further exploration into this inter-organ communication system and its impact on individuals with Type 2 diabetes.