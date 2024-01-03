en English
Health

University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
A breakthrough in the relentless fight against antibiotic-resistant superbugs has been achieved by researchers from the University of Liverpool. They have successfully developed a synthetic antibiotic that has demonstrated superior efficacy in combating formidable pathogens such as MRSA. The study, recently published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, is titled ‘Development of teixobactin analogs containing hydrophobic, nonproteogenic amino acids that are highly potent against multidrug-resistant bacteria and biofilms.’

Teixobactin: A Promising Combatant Against Superbugs

Teixobactin, the antibiotic under focus, was originally derived from soil bacteria. It has been found to be potent against bacterial biofilms, notorious for causing severe chronic infections in humans. This development comes at a crucial time when nearly 5 million people succumb annually to antibiotic resistance-associated infections. Forecasts indicate that by 2050, drug-resistant infections could claim an additional 10 million lives each year.

Synthetic Teixobactin: A Game-Changer

Under the leadership of Dr. Ishwar Singh, the research team at the University has created synthetic versions of teixobactin. They have replaced a key bottleneck building block, L-allo-enduracididine, with a commercially available, less expensive alternative. This innovative approach has resulted in teixobactin analogs that are potent against a wide range of resistant bacterial pathogens, including those derived from patient isolates and bacterial biofilms.

Implications for Global Health

This scientific advancement has the potential to revolutionize treatment options against multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. It could significantly improve global health outcomes, particularly in regions where access to healthcare is limited. Furthermore, the synthetic teixobactin could potentially be produced at a lower cost, making it more accessible to populations worldwide.

Health Science & Technology
