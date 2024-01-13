University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid

On January 12, 2024, a seemingly ordinary dispute over noise escalated into a grisly act of violence, leaving a University of Jos student, Julius Nember, battling for his life. Julius was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a female neighbor who had locked him and his friend inside a room over a noise complaint. The attack was so severe that Julius was forced to undergo surgery to drain four bags of blood from his internally bleeding chest.

A Dispute Turns Deadly

According to Julius’s family, the incident began when the neighbor, a fellow University of Jos student, felt disturbed by the noise Julius and his friend were making. In response, she locked them both in a room with a padlock. Upon being released, the pair confronted the neighbor, leading to the fateful stabbing.

Julius’s Fight for Survival

The stabbing inflicted severe internal bleeding on Julius. Medical teams worked tirelessly to drain four bags of blood from his chest before he could be taken to surgery. His condition is currently described as critical.

The Aftermath

In the wake of the incident, the female neighbor has been taken into police custody. Meanwhile, Julius’s family faces the overwhelming financial burden of his medical treatment, which includes an operation costing 300,000 Naira. The family is reaching out to relatives, including Julius’s estranged father, for assistance. They also call for prayers for Julius’s recovery and urge others to remember that not everyone reacts to situations in a normal way.