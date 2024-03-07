University of Iowa Relocates Iconic Tigerhawk Water Tower for New $10M Hospital Facility

In a major development at the University of Iowa (UI), the iconic water tower adorned with the Tigerhawk logo, a familiar sight to fans at Kinnick Stadium and patients at the UI Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC), is set for relocation to accommodate a new adult inpatient tower. This move is part of UI's ambitious 10-year facility plan aimed at enhancing patient care across Iowa. The estimated $10 million project for the new water tower, funded by UI Health Care, marks a significant step in the university's infrastructure evolution.

Strategic Relocation for Enhanced Healthcare Services

The decision to relocate the water tower comes as UIHC embarks on constructing an adult inpatient building, necessitating the demolition of the current tower located east of Kinnick Stadium. The new tower will rise northwest of the football practice fields, a shift that requires meticulous planning and execution to ensure continuous water supply across campus. Utility planning commenced in early January, with the project's completion slated for the end of 2024. This strategic move underscores UIHC's commitment to providing state-of-the-art healthcare facilities while preserving campus heritage and community spirit.

Preserving the Hawkeye Spirit

The Tigerhawk logo, added to the water tower in 2018 after campus-wide advocacy, has become more than a symbol of athletic prowess; it represents resilience, community, and the undying Hawkeye spirit, especially to the young patients at the Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The logo's visibility from the children's hospital rooms offers comfort and a sense of belonging to the patients, a sentiment echoed by UI first-year student and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit worker, Carsyn Fedeler. As plans for the new tower's design remain undecided, the future of the Tigerhawk logo is a topic of interest and speculation among the UI community.

Ensuring a Smooth Transition and Continuous Service

With the hospital's critical role in the state's healthcare ecosystem, the project team, led by UI Director of Utility Operations Ben Fish, prioritizes safety, speed, and uninterrupted water service throughout the transition. The new water tower, boasting a larger capacity, is poised to support the campus's growing needs. Although the current tower, a beacon of Hawkeye pride, will be dismantled in spring 2025, the spirit it embodies will continue to inspire the UI community as they navigate this period of change and look towards a future of improved healthcare services and campus facilities.

As the University of Iowa forges ahead with its facility upgrades, the relocation of the Tigerhawk water tower stands as a testament to the institution's dedication to progress, healthcare excellence, and the preservation of community traditions. The project not only addresses practical needs but also sparks discussions about heritage, identity, and the symbols that unite us.