University of Florida Study Highlights Impact of SHPEP on Underrepresented Students

A recent study conducted by the University of Florida (UF) has shed light on the significant benefits of the Summer Health Professions Education Program (SHPEP) for students from underrepresented backgrounds and first-generation college attendees. The research, a pioneering endeavor in assessing the perceived impacts of SHPEP on its participants, discovered that the program effectively minimizes perceived barriers and enhances motivation among students with ambitions in the health professions.

Empowering Aspirants through SHPEP

Funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and established in 1989, SHPEP is a six-week summer enrichment initiative targeted at college freshmen and sophomores with interests in health careers. The conclusions of the UF study were based on anonymous surveys completed by students who participated in SHPEP at UF between 2017 and 2021.

Transforming Lives, Boosting Confidence

SHPEP has proven to be a crucial catalyst in bolstering the self-assurance of students like Alessio Barca, an immigrant from Paraguay. Barca initially grappled with feelings of impostor syndrome when he first enrolled at UF. However, his participation in SHPEP in 2020 spurred a transformative change in his outlook, instilling a sense of belonging and providing a much-needed impetus in his journey to becoming a doctor.

Science Backs Program's Success

Jeanne-Marie Stacciarini, UF College of Nursing associate dean, underscored the importance of possessing scientific evidence to substantiate the program's success. The findings of the study, published in JAMA Network Open, are now a testament to the effectiveness of SHPEP in breaking down perceived barriers and fostering motivation among aspiring health professionals.