Health

University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
As the ink dries on their degrees, fresh health sector university graduates find themselves grappling with a daunting reality: a mandatory internship in areas far removed from the comfort of the cityscape. This stark transition, dictated by the Ministry of Health’s random deployment, has raised a whirlwind of concerns among the new professionals.

Rural Deployment: A Leap into the Unknown

The move to rural areas signals a departure from familiar urban amenities. Graduates find themselves in regions devoid of services like Safe Boda and Glovo delivery, key linchpins of urban life. The cultural differences further widen the chasm between their university life and their new professional environment.

The Shadow of Security Concerns

Security is a grave concern in these rural locales, particularly due to the lurking presence of ADF rebel attacks. The graduates carry the burden of fulfilling their professional duties while living under the constant specter of potential violence. This, coupled with the lack of sufficient accommodation facilities in rural areas, has many considering to postpone their internships.

The Challenge of Transition

These graduates are caught in a tussle between upholding their professional responsibilities and ensuring personal safety and comfort. The hope of being reassigned to locations closer to the capital city in future is a distant beacon of solace for many. The abrupt transition from academic life to confronting real-world challenges in these conditions is sowing seeds of fear and confusion among the fresh graduates.

Health
author

BNN Correspondents

