Unity Hospice and Palliative Care Launches Foundation to Enhance End-of-Life Care

In a significant move towards enhancing end-of-life care, Unity Hospice and Palliative Care has announced the establishment of the Unity Hospice Foundation. The Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for terminally ill patients and their families by offering unique programs that address their physical, mental, and spiritual needs.

Foundation's Aims and Services

Under the leadership of Marisa Smith, the newly appointed Director of Strategy and Operations, the Unity Hospice Foundation aims to expand care through an array of services. These include wish fulfillment programs, support for underserved patients, and assistance with burial costs, among others. Smith, who brings over 14 years of fundraising experience, is expected to steer the Foundation towards realizing its ambitious goals.

Funding the Initiatives

The Foundation's endeavours will be supported by donations. The efforts are aimed to provide peace, strength, connection, and lasting memories for patients and their loved ones during challenging times. The establishment of Unity Hospice Foundation signifies the organization's commitment to go beyond the conventional realm of care, by providing comprehensive and compassionate support to those in their final times.

About Unity Hospice and Palliative Care

Operating since 1992, Unity Hospice and Palliative Care has been providing hospice and palliative care in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Texas. The organization is known for its comprehensive and compassionate care. The formation of the Foundation is a remarkable step that further underscores Unity's commitment to its mission.