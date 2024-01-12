UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 “>=1% NSCLC and PM

The UNITO-001 phase II study, assessing the efficacy of combining niraparib with dostarlimab for treating patients with Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) and PD-L1 “>=1% non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pleural mesothelioma (PM), has concluded its preliminary results. Out of 183 patients screened, only 17 (12 with PM and 5 with NSCLC) were deemed eligible for the study, painting a challenging landscape for the selection criteria.

Objective Response and Disease Control Rates

The study reported an objective response rate (ORR) of 6%, along with a disease control rate (DCR) of 53%. While these figures may appear modest, they signify the potential of this novel combination in combating such resistant forms of cancer.

Survival Rates and Treatment Duration

The median progression-free survival (PFS) across all patients was recorded at 3.1 months, with the median overall survival (OS) standing at 4.2 months. Remarkably, a PM patient with a germline BAP1 mutation demonstrated a PFS of 14.1 months, and another patient with a somatic BRCA2 mutation underwent treatment for 9.8 months, intimating the potential genetic factors in the treatment’s effectiveness.

Adverse Events and Treatment Tolerance

Most of the adverse events (AEs) experienced by the patients were mild, with grade 1-2 lymphopenia, anemia, hyponatremia, and hypokalemia being the most common. However, a significant 23% of patients reported more severe grade “>=3 AEs, indicating challenges in treatment tolerance and the need for further refinement of the therapeutic regimen.

This study, despite its limitations, sheds light on the potential of combining niraparib and dostarlimab in treating HRD and PD-L1 “>=1% NSCLC and PM. The observed efficacy, coupled with a good tolerability profile, underscores the need for more comprehensive research to further optimize this novel combination therapy.