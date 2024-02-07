UnitedHealthcare of California Earns Health Equity Accreditation

UnitedHealthcare of California's commercial HMO plan has clinched the prestigious Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This significant achievement marks UnitedHealthcare as a front-runner in mitigating health care disparities. The Health Equity Accreditation is a recognition awarded to organizations that deliver quality improvement interventions and culturally appropriate care to diverse populations.

Commitment to Quality, Equitable Care

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare of California, Steve Cain, expressed pride in the recognition, which accentuates the plan's unwavering commitment to providing quality and equitable health care services. As a part of the UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), UnitedHealthcare continually aims to simplify the health care experience and cater to various health needs.

Health Equity Accreditation: A Benchmark for Excellence

The Health Equity Accreditation from NCQA serves as a vital benchmark for identifying organizations that adhere to rigorous standards in serving diverse communities. It focuses on reducing racial and ethnic disparities in health care quality. NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane lauded the accredited organizations for their stellar efforts in closing the quality gap.

UnitedHealthcare's Extensive Reach

UnitedHealthcare caters to over 2.7 million people in California, supporting a vast network of hospitals and care providers. It boasts a network of 468 hospitals and nearly 140,000 physicians and care providers statewide. Notably, UnitedHealthcare's tireless efforts in ensuring access to quality, equitable health care for their members have been highlighted through this accreditation.

NCQA: An Authority in Health Care Quality

NCQA is an independent nonprofit organization that accredits health care organizations and recognizes performance in health care delivery. It is known for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS), a widely used health care performance measurement tool. The Health Equity Accreditation by NCQA underscores the importance placed on the quality of care and service provided by UnitedHealthcare, contributing significantly to its reputation as a leader in the health care sector.