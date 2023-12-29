en English
Business

United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:42 am EST
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine

United Medical Group, the holding company for the European Medical Center, has re-registered its jurisdiction within Russian territory. This significant shift indicates a change in the company’s legal and potentially operational base to Russia, with unknown implications for its business strategy, tax obligations, regulatory compliance, and international relations.

A Strategic Move Amidst Regulatory Changes

In the backdrop of this strategic move by United Medical Group, Russia has been tightening its foreign agent law. Officials are increasingly using it to dissolve civil society and media groups. A new bill is in the pipeline that will include individuals labeled as foreign agents, and the existing, former employees, founders, and CEOs of media outlets, noncommercial, and nongovernmental organizations in the registry maintained by the Justice Ministry.

Implications on Media and Civil Society

This law has been broadened to target media organizations, individual journalists, and bloggers who receive funding from outside Russia. The true extent of its impact is yet to be seen. It is also unclear whether United Medical Group’s re-registration is a direct response to these changes or part of a broader business strategy.

Escalating Conflict in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine escalates. Ukrainian officials reported at least 12 casualties in a massive Russian air attack that targeted both military and civilian structures across the country. The attack, part of a 22-month-old full-scale invasion, used hypersonic and other missiles, along with drones. According to President Zelenskiy, Russia utilized nearly every weapon in its arsenal, with Ukrainian Air Force confirming the launch of 158 missiles and drones, 114 of which were destroyed.

Business Health Russia
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

