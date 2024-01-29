Unions to Discuss Public Sector Pay Deal Implications Amidst Delayed Pay Increases for Volitary Sector Carers

In Ireland, voluntary sector carers, supported by their unions, are preparing to deliberate on the potential implications of a new public sector pay deal. Despite reaching an agreement in October, an agreement which staved off a strike and promised an 8% pay increment divided into three phases, many carers employed by nonprofit organizations are still waiting for their pay raises.

Delayed Pay Increases

The first increase, amounting to 3%, was purported to be backdated to April of the previous year. Following this, another 2% was to be implemented on November 1st. However, both unions and employers have confirmed that the majority of employees in Section 39 organizations, funded by the Health Service Executive (HSE), have not seen this increment materialize.

Payment Confirmation

On the other hand, only recently, Tusla and local authorities have confirmed pay increases. Another 3% pay increase is expected to take effect on March 1st. However, the present focus has shifted to the implementation of the new public sector pay deal. This deal offers up to 10.25% increases for those with higher earnings and a substantial 17.3% increase for lower-wage workers.

Ensuring Parity

Unions are working tirelessly to ensure that their members attain full parity with HSE workers. In response, the HSE has announced it will commence interim payments to larger service providers in the near future. Further details will need to be ironed out, particularly for smaller organizations receiving less than €250,000 annually.

The delayed pay increases for voluntary sector carers, the impact on public sector workers, negotiations between unions and the government, and the potential threat of industrial action if a deal is not reached, are all points of focus. The situation necessitates close monitoring, as the outcome will have far-reaching implications for both the voluntary and public sectors.