Union Health Minister Inaugurates New Health Facilities, Highlights Role of Digital Health Initiatives

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's healthcare infrastructure, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled a slew of health facilities across multiple All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) locations. The recent event in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, witnessed the inauguration of 24 health facilities spread across AIIMS Bilaspur, Rishikesh, Gorakhpur, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, and Deoghar. Additionally, the foundation stone for 68 more health services was laid for AIIMS Jodhpur.

Health Projects Under Ayushman Bharat

The event also marked the launch and initiation of various health projects funded under the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and the 15th Finance Commission. These include Sub-Health Centres, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, hospitals with residential housing, delivery rooms, Jan Aushadhi centres, and more. The gathering saw the presence of Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan's Health Minister, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, and Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot.

Upgrade of SMS Medical College

Another notable announcement was the upgrade of SMS Medical College, Jaipur, to include critical divisions like cardiology, neurology, nephrology, neuro-surgery, and medical gerontology. This upgrade is funded under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Dr. Mandaviya repeated the Prime Minister's vision of Ayushman Bharat for equitable healthcare and highlighted the expansion of medical education and infrastructure.

Digital Health Initiatives and Future Goals

Dr. Mandaviya also touched upon the role digital health initiatives like eSanjeevni and Tele-MANAS are playing in reaching remote areas. He aligned programs like Sickle Cell Elimination and the TB Free India campaign with the Ayushman Bharat goals. The minister's remarks were echoed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who lauded the transformation in India's medical infrastructure brought about by these health initiatives.

The event, which also marked the 4th convocation of AIIMS Jodhpur, saw Dr. Mandaviya awarding gold medals to meritorious students. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, AIIMS executives, graduating students, and marked a significant day in the history of India's healthcare system.