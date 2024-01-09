en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan

On a seemingly ordinary Monday in Miaoli County, Taiwan, a group of five junior high school students found themselves at the center of a medical emergency. The cause? Innocent curiosity and a handful of tung seeds. The students, after stumbling upon the seeds at school, consumed them, unaware of the potent toxicity they carried. The subsequent events, however, transformed the ordinary day into a stark reminder of the dangers lurking even in our familiar surroundings.

The Unforeseen Consequences

Shortly after their unforeseen snack, the students began to experience symptoms such as stomach ache and nausea, prompting immediate hospitalization. According to Dr. Chan Yu-jen, a pediatrician from Da Chien General Hospital, these symptoms were indicative of poisoning from the tung seeds.

The Hidden Dangers of Tung Seeds

Tung seeds come from the commonly found Tung trees that are native to various regions of Taiwan, including Taoyuan, Miaoli, Hsinchu, and central mountainous areas. Although seemingly harmless, these seeds are in fact inedible. They contain a high fat content, including harmful acid and saponin, substances known for their toxicity. Even mere contact with these seeds necessitates thorough hand washing to remove any residue.

Medical Response and Recovery

Poisoning symptoms can persist for approximately 45 minutes to three hours after ingestion. There is no specific antidote for the toxin, but medical treatment involves gastric lavage and intravenous therapy to assist in detoxification and to maintain fluid and electrolyte balance. As of Tuesday afternoon, three of the affected students had been discharged, and the remaining two were in stable condition at the hospital. This event serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers that can be found even in the most familiar of environments.

0
Education Health Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
13 mins ago
Quebec Government Announces $300m Tutoring Plan for Students Affected by Teacher Strikes
In Quebec, a province impacted by teacher strikes that led to missed classroom time, the provincial government has unveiled a plan to provide additional tutoring services to affected students, without extending the academic year. The plan, spearheaded by Education Minister Bernard Drainville, involves a substantial $300 million investment for tutoring services, accessible outside of conventional
Quebec Government Announces $300m Tutoring Plan for Students Affected by Teacher Strikes
Quebec Announces $300M Education Plan to Offset Strike-Induced Delays
32 mins ago
Quebec Announces $300M Education Plan to Offset Strike-Induced Delays
AMU and UGC-HRDC to Conduct Online Short-Term Course on Social Work
40 mins ago
AMU and UGC-HRDC to Conduct Online Short-Term Course on Social Work
Modest Rise in Book Sales in October: Detailed Analysis
17 mins ago
Modest Rise in Book Sales in October: Detailed Analysis
Impending Deadlines Loom for State and Local Governments to Utilize ARPA Funds
20 mins ago
Impending Deadlines Loom for State and Local Governments to Utilize ARPA Funds
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
24 mins ago
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan's JJ McCarthy Celebrates National Championship Victory with Girlfriend Katya Kuropas
36 seconds
Michigan's JJ McCarthy Celebrates National Championship Victory with Girlfriend Katya Kuropas
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
56 seconds
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
1 min
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
GOP Hard-Liners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Border Closure; Trump's Legal Battles Overshadow GOP Primaries
1 min
GOP Hard-Liners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Border Closure; Trump's Legal Battles Overshadow GOP Primaries
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
4 mins
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
4 mins
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
4 mins
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
5 mins
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
6 mins
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
38 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app