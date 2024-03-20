UNICEF and Oyo State's Health Insurance Scheme Targets Child Mortality Reduction

In an innovative push towards eradicating child mortality in Nigeria, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the Oyo State Government, advocates for the widespread adoption of health insurance. This collaboration aims to encapsulate universal health coverage (UHC) for all, spotlighting a recent workshop in Ibadan that underscored the initiative's urgency.

At a media workshop titled 'Changing the narrative on child mortality through health insurance,' UNICEF health specialist, Dr. Ijeoma Agbo, highlighted the critical role of health insurance in achieving UHC. Despite a steady increase in health insurance coverage over the years, a significant portion of the Nigerian population, particularly the vulnerable, remains uninsured.

Dr. Agbo emphasized the necessity for a multi-sectoral approach involving government agencies, healthcare providers, donor agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, communities, and the media to address systemic challenges and fortify health systems.

Oyo State Leads by Example

The Executive Secretary of Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Olusola Akande, revealed ambitious plans to insure no fewer than 500,000 individuals in the state by the end of 2024. The state government's commitment, demonstrated through an investment of over N1bn in the scheme, aims to make health insurance accessible to all at an annual premium of N13,500. This initiative not only targets the financially capable but also focuses on enrolling people living with disabilities and the economically disadvantaged, ensuring that the benefits of health insurance reach the most vulnerable segments of society.

Blessing Ejiofor, the Communication Officer for UNICEF, stressed the importance of health insurance in ensuring children receive timely healthcare services essential for their survival and development.

She called upon journalists to utilize their platforms to highlight gaps in health insurance coverage for vulnerable populations, advocating for more inclusive health policies. The workshop served as a reminder of the significant impact of health insurance on reducing child mortality, urging stakeholders to take collective action towards a healthier future for all Nigerian children.