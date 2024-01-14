UNHCR and HUMAN ACCESS Spearhead Breastfeeding Awareness Initiative in Aden Governorate

In a groundbreaking initiative, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has funded a project implemented by HUMAN ACCESS, a non-profit organization, in the Aden Governorate. This initiative is aimed at promoting mother-to-mother awareness groups, a crucial component of the refugee health project. The primary focus of the initiative is on areas within Aden and Lahj Governorates, particularly Al-Basateen and Kharaz.

First Refresher Session of 2024

The first refresher awareness session for this year, 2024, took place recently. The session was a convergence of ten volunteer mothers from both refugee women and the host community in Al-Basateen. The primary objective of the session was to educate these women on the significance of breastfeeding for the well-being of both mothers and their children.

The Power of Education and Awareness

In order to facilitate this, a health message guide on breastfeeding was distributed, and cognitive stimulation related to breastfeeding was provided. This attentive approach towards educating women is a part of a broader initiative that aims to improve health outcomes. The provision of these health message guides and cognitive stimulation tools can potentially lead to a surge in breastfeeding practices, which then has a direct impact on the health of mothers and children alike.

Integration Through Education

But this initiative is not just about improving health outcomes. It also aims to foster integration between refugee women and the local community. Through education and awareness, these refugee women and local community members can come together, build connections, and learn from one another. This could be a step towards creating a more inclusive and understanding society that values the health and well-being of all its members, regardless of their refugee status.