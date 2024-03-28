UNFPA and Amhara Women's Association Empower GBV Survivors Amid Ethiopia Conflict

In a significant stride towards gender-based violence (GBV) recovery, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with the Amhara Women's Association (AWA), is making headway in supporting survivors in Ethiopia's Amhara Region. This partnership ensures the provision of critical services and support, fostering resilience and recovery among those affected by conflict-related sexual violence.

Comprehensive Support for Survivors

Through the Response to Conflict-related Sexual Violence Project, funded by the Canadian government, UNFPA and AWA have established five Women and Girl-Friendly Spaces (WGFS) and two safe houses in the region. These facilities offer a haven for GBV survivors, providing mental health and psychosocial support, counseling, HIV testing, and cash assistance. Amina, a survivor, shares her journey of overcoming the immense burden of conflict-related sexual violence, highlighting the transformational support received through community conversation sessions and the unwavering assistance from case workers and counselors.

Empowering Women and Girls

The AWA has been pivotal in expanding access to essential services for GBV survivors, enabling them to embark on a path to recovery and rebuild their lives. The organization's efforts are complemented by GBV prevention and risk mitigation activities, including awareness raising, cash-based intervention, and the provision of dignity kits for the most vulnerable women and girls. Additionally, the Association of Women Sanctuary and Development (AWSAD) plays a crucial role by providing safe shelters and facilitating referrals through the region's Bureau of Women, Children, and Social Affairs.

Challenges Amid Ongoing Conflict

Despite the progress, the ongoing conflict in the Amhara Region poses a significant risk to women and girls, exacerbating their vulnerability to violence. Amina expresses her concerns about the current situation and its potential impact on survivors like herself. Adanech Shiferaw, UNFPA GBViE analyst, underscores the importance of addressing GBV and offering comprehensive support to empower survivors, emphasizing the transformative power of these initiatives in reclaiming lives and futures.

As efforts continue to support GBV survivors in Ethiopia's Amhara Region, the collaboration between UNFPA, AWA, and other partners remains crucial in overcoming challenges and building a safer, more resilient community for women and girls.