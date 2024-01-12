Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET

Recent scientific advancements have significantly shifted our understanding of the human genome, and thus, of proteins. Once believed to be relatively straightforward in their function and structure, proteins are now recognized as complex entities capable of changing their tertiary structures and serving multiple roles. At the forefront of these findings is the revelation that proteins, previously associated with diseases, can alter their form to present beneficial outcomes.

From Disease to Cure: A Protein’s Journey

The prion protein, typically associated with disease when it adopts a beta-sheet rich form, has been a subject of extensive study. But the highlight of recent research is alpha-lactalbumin, a protein that can unfold to create a tumoricidal complex. This complex, known as HAMLET (Human Alpha-lactalbumin Made LEthal to Tumor cells), when combined with oleic acid, has the capability to destroy tumor cells, providing a potential new avenue for cancer treatment.

The Science Behind HAMLET

Research into HAMLET’s formation has been extensive and diverse, utilizing alpha-lactalbumin from various species including humans, cows, horses, goats, and pigs. The binding specificity of fatty acids to HAMLET was also studied, considering factors such as chain length, saturation, and double bond orientation. Additionally, unfolded alpha-lactalbumin mutants were utilized to study the protein’s effects on tumor cells without interference from the native protein structure.

Demystifying the Structure of HAMLET

Efforts to ascertain HAMLET’s three-dimensional structure led to successful characterization of crystals by X-ray diffraction. This revealed significant structural differences from the native alpha-lactalbumin and confirmed substantial alterations in the formation of HAMLET. These findings have greatly enhanced the understanding of HAMLET as an anti-tumor complex and suggest that there may be more yet-to-be-discovered protein-folding variants with potential therapeutic benefits.