Health

Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET

Recent scientific advancements have significantly shifted our understanding of the human genome, and thus, of proteins. Once believed to be relatively straightforward in their function and structure, proteins are now recognized as complex entities capable of changing their tertiary structures and serving multiple roles. At the forefront of these findings is the revelation that proteins, previously associated with diseases, can alter their form to present beneficial outcomes.

From Disease to Cure: A Protein’s Journey

The prion protein, typically associated with disease when it adopts a beta-sheet rich form, has been a subject of extensive study. But the highlight of recent research is alpha-lactalbumin, a protein that can unfold to create a tumoricidal complex. This complex, known as HAMLET (Human Alpha-lactalbumin Made LEthal to Tumor cells), when combined with oleic acid, has the capability to destroy tumor cells, providing a potential new avenue for cancer treatment.

The Science Behind HAMLET

Research into HAMLET’s formation has been extensive and diverse, utilizing alpha-lactalbumin from various species including humans, cows, horses, goats, and pigs. The binding specificity of fatty acids to HAMLET was also studied, considering factors such as chain length, saturation, and double bond orientation. Additionally, unfolded alpha-lactalbumin mutants were utilized to study the protein’s effects on tumor cells without interference from the native protein structure.

Demystifying the Structure of HAMLET

Efforts to ascertain HAMLET’s three-dimensional structure led to successful characterization of crystals by X-ray diffraction. This revealed significant structural differences from the native alpha-lactalbumin and confirmed substantial alterations in the formation of HAMLET. These findings have greatly enhanced the understanding of HAMLET as an anti-tumor complex and suggest that there may be more yet-to-be-discovered protein-folding variants with potential therapeutic benefits.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

