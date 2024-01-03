Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government’s Dedication to Healthcare

On January 3, 2024, an unexpected inspection was conducted at Children’s Hospital in Lahore by Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram. This unannounced visit was aimed at emphasizing the crucial significance of patient care and to supervise the ongoing construction at the hospital. This renovation is part of a broader initiative to revamp healthcare facilities across Punjab.

Strict Deadline for Renovation Completion

During his inspection, Dr. Akram set a firm deadline for the completion of the hospital’s construction and renovation. He insisted on stringent measures to prevent any delays, emphasizing the need for the project to be completed by January 15. Backed by the support of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the minister’s insistence underscores the government’s dedication to improving healthcare services in the region.

Progress in Over a Hundred Government Hospitals

In his address, Dr. Akram referenced the progress in over a hundred government hospitals across Punjab. Demonstrating zero tolerance for deficiencies in these projects, he asserted that they are being diligently supervised on a daily basis. The renovation of the Children’s Hospital in Lahore has been given a high priority, with authorities directed to ensure its timely completion.

Positive Patient Feedback and Government Dedication

Patient feedback on the hospital’s services has been positive. This inspection was attended by key university and hospital officials, along with contractors, further highlighting the government’s resolve to enhance Punjab’s healthcare infrastructure and services to the public. The Punjab government remains dedicated to delivering enhanced medical services, and this inspection serves as a strong testament to this commitment.