Unexpected 'En Caul' Birth Unfolds in Costco Westgate's Disabled Toilet

It was an ordinary day at Costco Westgate until it turned extraordinary. A primary school teacher, Gill Bay, and her husband Keith, a mental health support worker, found themselves in an unexpected situation. The couple experienced the sudden birth of their first child, Nathanael Mark, in the most unlikely of places—the disabled toilet of the store.

A Surprise Arrival

What makes this event even more surprising is that it occurred just a day before the couple was due to host a baby shower. However, Nathanael, who weighed in at a mere 1.5kg and was born over a month early, decided to make his entrance into the world a bit sooner. Despite his early arrival and small size, Nathanael is reported to be perfectly healthy.

Gill, who has battled fertility issues for four years before conceiving, expressed her immense gratitude for the arrival of their son. The birth was sudden and unexpected, with Gill initially believing she was experiencing constipation, as suggested by her midwife. Little did she know that she was about to give birth in the store's restroom.

An Unusual Birth

With the immediate assistance from Costco staff and guidance from a 111 operator, Nathanael was delivered by his father in a rare 'en caul' birth. This is a phenomenon where the baby and placenta are born still encased in an unruptured amniotic sac—an occurrence seen in less than one in 80,000 vaginal deliveries.

While the parents were initially frightened due to the absence of newborn cries, relief washed over them when a staff member opened the sac, and Nathanael let out his first cry. The store erupted in celebration, with shoppers and staff offering their well wishes to the newly expanded family.

The 'Costco Baby'

The couple expressed their deep gratitude for the support they received from the Costco staff, paramedics, and Waitakere Maternity. They have also started referring to their son as the 'Costco Baby'—a playful nod to the unusual circumstances of his birth.

In the end, this story serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the joy that can arise from the most unexpected places. It also showcases the power of community and the willingness of strangers to step in and offer support when it's most needed.