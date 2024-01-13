en English
Fitness

Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise

Weight loss, a journey often perceived as a grueling path of discipline, balanced diets, and regular exercise, can be aided by incorporating unexpected activities into your day-to-day routine. As suggested by personal trainer Michael Hamlin, the simple act of laughter can contribute to calorie burning. This is because laughter involves the contraction and expansion of muscles, thus increasing heart rate and oxygen consumption.

Walking: The Underrated Calorie Burner

Andrew Blakey, another fitness expert, advocates for walking more, whether by parking your vehicle a bit further from your destination or by getting off public transportation a few stops earlier. Anne Murray, a health expert, encourages people to consider walking after meals as a significant part of their weight loss journey. It helps in lowering post-meal blood sugar spikes and utilizes energy more efficiently. Bria Gadd, a nutritionist, also emphasizes the benefits of short bouts of movement after meals, stating that it aids in reducing glucose spikes and enhancing digestion.

Household Chores: An Unlikely Workout

The role of household chores in weight loss is often overlooked. Activities like vacuuming, mowing the lawn, or simply pacing throughout the day can contribute to calorie burning, help keep muscles limber, and prevent joints from stiffening. Fran Kilinski, a fitness enthusiast, advises focusing on these non-exercise activities instead of embarking on restrictive diets or punishing workout regimes.

Breathing and Cold Showers: Unconventional Calorie Burners

Gadd also suggests practicing conscious breathing before eating to help the body stay in calorie-burning mode. Moreover, taking cold showers can activate brown fat cells, leading to thermogenesis, which, in turn, results in increased calorie burning. Karisa Karmali, a health and fitness blogger, recommends incorporating exercises like calf raises while performing other tasks, such as cooking. She believes that such small yet consistent efforts can help in achieving the desired weight loss results.

Fitness Health Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Fitness

