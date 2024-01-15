UNESCO New Delhi and NCERT Launch Comic Book to Break Stereotypes Among Schoolchildren

In a collaborative effort to promote awareness about social taboos and stereotypes among schoolchildren, UNESCO New Delhi, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and the Ministry of Education of India have recently released a comic book titled ‘Let’s Move Forward’.

Breaking Stereotypes and Promoting Awareness

The educational comic targets a diverse range of topics including gender equality, healthy living, mental health, substance abuse prevention, reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, and prevention against sexual violence. It also addresses internet safety and the responsibility that comes with social media usage. The book brings to light stories that challenge gender norms, such as scenarios depicting boys helping in the kitchen and girls playing cricket, thereby encouraging adolescents to break away from the societal constraints of gender roles.

Respecting Diversity and Fostering Equality

The comic book places a strong emphasis on respecting transgender individuals and understanding their struggles. It seeks to sensitise children towards the needs of differently-abled peers, fostering an environment of empathy and understanding. It further warns adolescents against the allure of misleading advertisements for beauty and health products, promoting body positivity and individuality.

Supporting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

The initiative supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which connects quality education, health, gender equality, and human rights. The School Health Programme curriculum, developed by the NCERT with the help of UN agencies and partners, is designed to promote the health and well-being of adolescents. This 32-page comic book is a vital part of India’s effort to prioritize adolescent health and education as key elements in national development. It is available for reading on the Ministry of Education’s official website.