Unearthing the Biological Underpinnings of Memory Consolidation

In a ground-breaking study, researchers have identified key elements and processes involved in the transformation of recent memory into long-term memory in mice. The findings provide new insights into the biological underpinnings of memory consolidation and the mechanisms involved in the storage of memories.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Mechanics of Memory Consolidation

Using a combination of cutting-edge techniques including activity-dependent cell trapping, spatial and single-cell transcriptomics, and in vivo perturbations, scientists have discovered a sequence of memory-induced activation in astrocytes. These are a type of glial cells in the brain that perform various functions, including biochemical support of endothelial cells that form the blood–brain barrier, provision of nutrients to the nervous tissue, and a role in the repair and scarring process of the brain and spinal cord following traumatic injuries.

The study revealed a persistent gene expression program independent of the experience that includes involvement from neuropeptide signaling, the MAPK pathway, CREB-mediated gene expression, BDNF signaling, and neuronal synapse assembly genes. This means that the activity of these genes continues even after the memory has been formed, suggesting their crucial role in memory consolidation.

Advertisment

The Role of Engram Cells and Astrocytes

Furthermore, the research identified changes in the expression of Penk and Tac1, genes associated with pain and stress responses, in certain neurons within the basolateral amygdala - a region of the brain that plays a significant role in the processing and memory of emotional reactions and social, sexual, and feeding behaviors. These neurons, termed as engram cells, are known to be specifically involved in storing memories.

Notably, researchers also discovered a population of peri-engram astrocytes with persistent gene expression changes, suggesting these are engram astrocytes. This indicates that not only neurons but also astrocytes are involved in the storage of memories.

Advertisment

Essential Genes for Long-Term Memory Formation

The study singled out one of the astrocyte engram genes, Igfbp2, as essential for long-term memory formation. This particular gene is associated with insulin-like growth factor binding proteins, which are involved in various physiological and pathological processes.

The methodologies employed in this research followed ethical standards and were approved by relevant authorities at Stanford University. They included fear conditioning training, genotyping, cell dissociation and sorting, cDNA library preparation, sequencing, data analysis, and advanced imaging techniques like RNAscope and MERFISH.