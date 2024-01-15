en English
Health

Unearthing New Frontiers in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment: The Role of ROR1

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
In the realm of medical research, the battle against chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)—the most common leukemia in the Western world—continues to reveal new frontiers. The disease, which results in an excessive buildup of small B lymphocytes in the body, remains a significant challenge due to its incurability. However, recent studies focused on receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) and their role in CLL have shed light on potential new avenues for treatment.

ROR1: A Potential Therapeutic Target

RTKs are essential for various cellular functions and when overexpressed or mutated, often become the harbinger of various cancers. ROR1, a member of the RTK family, has been identified as significantly upregulated in CLL patients, making it a potential therapeutic target. A thesis focused on the expression and functional role of ROR1 in CLL has brought to light several important findings.

Significant Findings

The first study within the thesis revealed that ROR1 is expressed at both the gene and protein levels exclusively in CLL patients, with a wide range of surface expression, but not in healthy individuals. No major genomic abnormalities were found in the ROR1 gene, suggesting a unique role in CLL pathogenesis.

Pioneering Treatments

The second study demonstrated that siRNA treatments targeting ROR1 and fibromodulin (FMOD) resulted in a significant reduction in mRNA and protein levels, leading to significant apoptosis in CLL cells, without affecting normal B cells. This study suggests a new targeted approach to treating CLL.

Further, the third study developed monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against ROR1, which induced apoptosis in CLL cells without affecting normal B cells. Remarkably, these antibodies outperformed rituximab, a standard CLL treatment, in vitro, and some also triggered complement-dependent cytotoxicity.

The fourth study examined ROR1 and ROR2 expression across various hematological malignancies. It found significant expression of ROR1, particularly in progressive CLL patients, but no expression of ROR2. ROR1 expression was consistent over time, providing further evidence of its potential as a therapeutic target.

These findings suggest that ROR1 is abnormally expressed in CLL and could be a promising target for novel CLL treatments. These studies represent a significant step towards understanding the pathogenesis of CLL and developing effective treatments for this currently incurable disease.

Health Science & Technology
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

