Unearthed: Hundreds of Sexual Assault Allegations in Mental Health Facilities

An in-depth investigation by The Independent and Sky News has unearthed a distressing series of rape and sexual assault allegations made by female mental health patients in NHS-run mental health hospitals since 2019. The findings expose the failure of the trusts to report a majority of incidents to the police, a stark lack of protection standards for vulnerable patients, and tens of thousands of sexual assaults, including the harrowing case of Rivkah Grant.

The Ordeal of Rivkah Grant

Rivkah Grant was admitted to a female-only ward at Chase Farm Hospital in North London in January 2016 due to severe depression and anxiety. Despite the chaotic and under-supervised environment of the ward, she was sexually assaulted by a male healthcare assistant, Krishna Jaganaikloo, who had unsupervised access to her room. Rivkah's pleas for help were initially ignored, and she was forced to spend another night in the same room, paralysed by fear.

Failure of Safeguarding Measures

In a shocking breach of policy, Rivkah was moved to a mixed-sex ward despite a government ban on such wards since 2012. After revealing her ordeal to a friend, Jaganaikloo was convicted in June 2017 and served three and a half years in prison. Rivkah settled a negligence claim with the mental health trust, which later issued an apology and asserted improvements in safeguarding processes. However, the trust continues to operate six mixed wards.

Other Victims: Alexis Quinn and Stephanie Tutty

Rivkah's case is not an isolated event. The investigation also brought to light the experiences of former GB swimmer Alexis Quinn and Stephanie Tutty. Alexis was sexually assaulted in a mental health unit and chose to flee the country, while Stephanie was assaulted in an Essex mental health unit after seeking help for previous trauma.

The investigation has triggered calls for urgent action and scrutiny of hospital leaders. The unearthing of numerous other stories of sexual abuse and assault by staff members in mental health facilities underscores the critical imperative to improve safeguarding standards, ensuring the safety of patients seeking help in their most vulnerable moments.