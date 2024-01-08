en English
Health

Undocumented Indian Expatriate Returns Home After 18 Years in UAE

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Undocumented Indian Expatriate Returns Home After 18 Years in UAE

In an arduous journey spanning nearly two decades, Sunil Kumar OV, a 47-year-old Indian national, has finally returned to his homeland from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he lived undocumented since 2005. His return was made possible by a concerted humanitarian effort involving UAE authorities, social workers, and the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

From Sharjah to Thrissur: A Tale of Hope and Survival

Sunil’s life in the UAE took a turn for the worse when he lost his job and suffered from serious health issues. His financial instability led to the expiration of his visa, pushing him further into the shadows of undocumented residency. The situation turned critical when Sunil collapsed in Sharjah due to declining health, necessitating hospitalization at Al Kuwaiti Hospital.

A Collaborative Humanitarian Effort

In response to his dire condition, a network of support emerged to assist Sunil. The Indian Consulate in Dubai, social workers, and the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department (Norka) of the Kerala government all rallied to Sunil’s aid. As Sunil’s original passport had expired in 2007, the Indian Consulate issued him an emergency certificate for travel.

Waiving Fines, Facilitating Return

Recognizing the humanitarian aspect of Sunil’s situation, UAE authorities decided to waive his overstay fines. His return to India was further facilitated by arranging a medical transfer to Thrissur Medical College in his native place. This collective effort ensured that Sunil could return to his home country and receive the necessary medical treatment.

Legalize Residency, Respect Local Laws

Sunil’s case underscores the importance of legalizing residency status and complying with local laws for expatriates in the UAE. Praveen Kumar, the social worker who assisted in Sunil’s repatriation procedures, emphasized this point, urging expatriates to ensure their legal status to avoid such strenuous circumstances.

As Sunil Kumar OV settles into his native place, he awaits an emotional reunion with his aging mother, who has longed to see her son. His journey is a poignant reminder of the trials faced by undocumented immigrants and the importance of legal residency and adherence to local laws.

Health India UAE
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

