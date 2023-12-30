Underweight Seal Pup ‘Baby Shark’ Rescued In Guernsey

On Boxing Day, a notably underweight grey seal pup was found in a distressed state at Frying Pan Bay in Guernsey. The meagre creature, affectionately christened as ‘Baby Shark,’ was reported by a conscientious resident to the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA). Weighing a mere 17 kilograms, Baby Shark’s weight was alarmingly lower than the standard 40 kilograms expected for a seal of his estimated age, between one to two months.

Rescue and Rehabilitation by GSPCA

The GSPCA’s Head of Marine Mammals, Geoff George, reported that Baby Shark is presently receiving intensive, round-the-clock care. Despite the ceaseless effort, the pup’s condition remains critical. As part of their continued commitment to marine life, Baby Shark has been placed in the GSPCA’s intensive care area for seals, a facility they aim to reconstruct in the upcoming year.

Public Support and Awareness

GSPCA Manager, Steve Byrne, disclosed that Baby Shark is the second seal pup their team has rescued this current season. The GSPCA has issued a guideline for the public on how to respond if they encounter a seal pup. The instructions urge people to observe from a distance if the seal appears healthy, avoid touching it as seals can bite, keep dogs away to prevent distress, and report any sick, thin, or injured seal pups to the GSPCA.

Conservation Efforts Bearing Fruit

Over the past decade, the GSPCA has successfully rehabilitated and released more than 32 grey seal pups back into their natural environment. Similarly, the Cumbria Wildlife Trust reported a healthy recovery of the grey seal population in the Irish Sea in 2023. A drone count at South Walney Nature Reserve revealed the highest count of the season. Despite these positive developments, the threats to wildlife continue, emphasizing the importance of public awareness and involvement in preserving marine life.