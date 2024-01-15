en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), offering significant tax benefits for healthcare expenses, are underutilized as investment tools for retirement, reveals a survey by the Plan Sponsor Council of America (PSCA). These accounts, available only to consumers with high-deductible health plans, offer a triple tax benefit: tax-free contributions, growth, and withdrawal of funds when used for eligible medical expenses. Yet, merely 19% of HSA holders invest their funds, while the majority treat them akin to regular bank accounts, maintaining their money in cash.

Why HSAs are Ideal Investment Vehicles

Financial experts advise using HSAs as retirement accounts to address future health costs. The optimal strategy involves holding enough cash to meet an annual insurance deductible, investing the rest. Ideally, funds should be allowed to grow and be reserved for future health expenses. However, this is not feasible for everyone. Many people need to draw from their HSAs for current medical costs. To make matters worse, about 40% of employers do not provide investment options for HSAs, only cash options.

Overcoming HSA Investment Obstacles

But employees are not bound by their employer’s HSA offerings. They can open accounts with different providers to access investment options. HSAs do not have ‘use or lose’ requirements, unlike healthcare flexible spending accounts. This lack of constraints adds to their allure as long-term investment vehicles. These accounts, when used strategically, can serve as a significant pillar of retirement planning.

Investing in the Future of Healthcare

In related news, Bellevue Asset Management AG has launched an innovative AI Health Fund focused on harnessing the future of the healthcare industry. The fund, with a focus on GenAI, aims to capitalize on the mammoth opportunities emerging in the healthcare sector. The fund plans to invest in a portfolio of 50 to 70 stocks, primarily from the healthcare sector, supplemented with a handful of tech companies that have significant dealings with the healthcare industry. The fund’s well-diversified portfolio anticipates an average annual sales growth of about 8% over the next 3 to 4 years and an average earnings per share growth of 15%. This fund presents a feasible option for tech investors seeking an attractive diversification of their existing portfolios and generalist investors eager to invest in promising enterprises active in the healthcare sector.

0
Health Investments
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
8 seconds ago
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
Exercise therapy, a commonly prescribed regimen for recovery in long Covid patients, might be causing more harm than good, according to a new study. The research suggests that this approach might exacerbate symptoms or lead to additional health issues, thereby challenging the existing rehabilitation methods and urging medical professionals to reassess the use of exercise
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
Zambia Grapples with COVID-19 Surge: A Call for Continued Vigilance
1 min ago
Zambia Grapples with COVID-19 Surge: A Call for Continued Vigilance
Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment
2 mins ago
Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
31 seconds ago
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
49 seconds ago
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
Traditional Therapy Misadventure: Woman Suffers Severe Anaemia, Sparks Safety Debates
1 min ago
Traditional Therapy Misadventure: Woman Suffers Severe Anaemia, Sparks Safety Debates
Latest Headlines
World News
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
8 seconds
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions
19 seconds
Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
20 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
26 seconds
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
29 seconds
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
31 seconds
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
Rishi Sunak Faces Tory Rebellion Over Controversial Rwanda Asylum Bill
31 seconds
Rishi Sunak Faces Tory Rebellion Over Controversial Rwanda Asylum Bill
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
32 seconds
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
46 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
20 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
46 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
15 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
19 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
42 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app