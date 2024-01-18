Understanding Winter Illness and Boosting Immunity: Insights from Harley Street GP Dr. Kaywaan Khan

Every winter, many individuals find themselves in a seemingly endless cycle of falling ill, recovering, and then succumbing again to sickness. This puzzling recurrence of infection can be attributed to a myriad of factors, as elucidated by Dr. Kaywaan Khan, a General Practitioner (GP) at the renowned Harley Street Clinic.

Unraveling the Cause of Frequent Winter Illnesses

Dr. Khan explains that the common culprits, cold and flu, are caused by various strains of viruses. Influenza viruses, in particular, have a high mutation rate which allows them to evade the immune system and potentially cause multiple infections. The indoor environment during winter further facilitates the spread of these viruses. Close quarters and lack of air circulation can create an ideal breeding ground for pathogens. Additionally, colder, drier air may enhance virus survival and transmission.

Factors Compromising Immune Response

Immune system health plays a critical role in our susceptibility to infections. A compromised immune system due to a recent illness can make one more susceptible to secondary infections. Certain lifestyle factors can also impair immune response. Smoking and binge drinking, for instance, can harm the body's defense mechanisms. Chronic stress, too, negatively impacts the immune system by disrupting sleep patterns and triggering the release of cortisol, a hormone that can suppress immune function.

Boosting Immunity: Practical Advice from Dr. Khan

Dr. Khan advocates for maintaining good hygiene as a straightforward solution to ward off infections. He also stresses the need for consulting a GP if sickness persists and considering a private GP service for more personalized care. He cautions against relying on synthetic supplements for vitamin C, recommending instead obtaining it from natural sources like fruits and vegetables. Dr. Khan underscores the importance of vitamin D supplementation, particularly in the UK where sun exposure is limited. To support immune health, he suggests avoiding exposure to harmful toxins, using NHS tools to quit smoking, and practicing stress-reduction techniques. Among these, massage therapy can be particularly effective in promoting relaxation and, consequently, enhancing overall immune function.