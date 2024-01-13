en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist’s Insight

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist’s Insight

In the struggle against COVID-19, a new player has entered the field: the JN.1 variant. This new strain of the coronavirus has sparked concerns among the public and health officials alike. Unveiling the details of this variant, Dr. Sneha S Hegadi, a microbiologist, provides indispensable insights to understand its origin, characteristics, and potential impact.

The Emergence of JN.1

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been vocal about the high global circulation of the COVID-19 virus, estimating that the actual number of cases surpasses reported figures. With the emergence of the JN.1 variant, which accounts for around 57 percent of global sequences analyzed by the WHO, anxiety is rising. This descendant of the Omicron lineage distinguishes itself through unique mutations that bolster its transmissibility and enable evasion of our bodily defenses.

Characteristics of JN.1

The JN.1 variant has become the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for approximately 62 percent of all COVID cases. This variant’s symptoms are becoming less distinct from other respiratory viruses, with the loss of smell and taste less frequent. Patients now present symptoms such as headaches, diarrhea, fever, cough, fatigue, and sore throat. Other symptoms include runny nose, congestion, muscle aches, nausea, and loss of appetite.

Global Impact of JN.1

The WHO has designated the JN.1 coronavirus sub-variant as a “variant of interest” due to its rapid spread, representing 27.1 percent of cases globally a month after initially accounting for 3 percent of cases. This variant, an evolution from the BA.2.86 variant, possesses an extra spike protein mutation. While current COVID-19 tests and treatments are expected to be effective against JN.1, the variant’s advantages over other strains warrant vigilant monitoring.

Preparing for JN.1

The JN.1 variant has sparked a surge in cases, with symptoms including sore throat, fatigue, headache, cough, and diarrhea. Hospitalizations and deaths are lower compared to the previous year, suggesting that the virus is evolving to be less pathogenic. However, those experiencing COVID-19 for the first time, particularly the unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, are at greater risk. The JN.1 variant has heightened ability to evade the immune system and is changing the way it affects the human body. As such, it’s crucial to maintain vigilance, continue research, and prepare for the potential impacts of this new variant.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
In a shocking incident, a patient’s life was tragically cut short due to a sudden disruption in the oxygen supply at MDM Hospital. An unexpected power outage early on Friday morning is reportedly to blame for the interruption. Life-Saving Resource Interrupted Oxygen, an essential resource for patients in critical need of respiratory support, became unexpectedly
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
8 mins ago
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
9 mins ago
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
6 mins ago
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
6 mins ago
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
6 mins ago
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
Latest Headlines
World News
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
44 seconds
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
1 min
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
2 mins
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
3 mins
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
3 mins
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
3 mins
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
4 mins
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
4 mins
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
5 mins
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
13 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app