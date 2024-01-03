en English
Health

Understanding Minnesota’s Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
In the northern heart of the United States, Minnesota holds a unique stance on the scattering of cremated ashes. The state, known for its lakes and landscapes, does not impose any state-wide laws that restrict the storing or scattering of these ashes. This practice, while deeply personal, is subject to certain regulations, though they are not as stringent as one might assume.

Cremation Ashes: Harmless and Versatile

The ashes resulting from cremation are harmless, posing no health threat to individuals who come in contact with them. This fact, confirmed by The Living Urn, a popular resource for eco-friendly burial options, clears the path for a variety of storage and scattering methods. In Minnesota, these ashes can be housed in a grave, niche, crypt, urn, or any other type of container that a family prefers. The versatility of options allows for a personal and meaningful way to honor the deceased.

Scattering Ashes: Freedom with Federal Oversight

When it comes to scattering cremated ashes, Minnesota residents have the freedom to scatter ashes in lakes or from an airplane, provided it doesn’t harm people or property. However, this freedom does come with federal oversight. Federal law restricts the scattering of ashes to three or more nautical miles from land. Moreover, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires to be notified within 30 days of such scattering taking place in water.

Airborne Ashes: A Matter of Safety

As for scattering ashes from an airplane, federal aviation law stipulates that objects dropped from an airplane must not harm people or property. Given the harmless nature of cremated ashes, they are generally acceptable. Thus, while the act of scattering ashes is a deeply personal one, it is governed by the need to ensure safety and environmental preservation.

To navigate these regulations, residents can find additional information by researching Minnesota’s specific guidelines. In doing so, they can ensure that their chosen method of honoring their loved ones aligns with both their wishes and the law.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

