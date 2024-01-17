Understanding Factors Influencing Treatment Choices in Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

A recent study conducted by Nicole Salame, M.D., and her team at the Emory University School of Medicine provides significant insights into the factors that shape medical decision-making among patients suffering from hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)—a chronic skin condition. Published in JAMA Dermatology, the study is a product of semi-structured interviews involving 21 English-speaking adults diagnosed with HS, who were recruited from two dermatology clinics.

Patient Profile and Factors Influencing Treatment Decisions

The patients participating in the study reported an average seven-day pain score of 1 or higher on a 0- to 10-point scale. The majority of them were diagnosed with moderate to severe conditions, having Hurley stage II or III disease, and a significant portion had previously used the medication adalimumab. The research revealed that these patients' decisions regarding treatment were heavily influenced by their threshold for suffering, their perceptions of the risks associated with treatments, fatigue resulting from ongoing treatments, their understanding of the disease, and the sources from which they procured information.

Role of Dermatologists in Patient Decision-Making

Information sources that influence patients' treatment decisions notably include dermatologists, internet resources, advertisements, and personal networks. Dermatologists, in particular, can play a crucial role in helping patients make more informed treatment choices. By addressing misconceptions, filling knowledge gaps about the disease, and emphasizing the importance of early treatment to prevent the condition from worsening, dermatologists can help patients be more open to trying new therapies. The authors argue that addressing these factors is fundamental to empowering patients to make informed decisions about their treatment.

A Spotlight on New Treatments

The study also discussed new phase 2 data on lutikizumab treatment for HS patients who had not responded to anti-TNF therapy. The research showed higher HS Clinical Response (HiSCR 50) rates than placebo at Week 16, shedding light on the efficacy of lutikizumab treatment and drawing attention to the potential of new therapies in managing HS.