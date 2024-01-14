en English
Fitness

Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist’s Column

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist’s Column

Physical activity is a cornerstone of healthy living, a sentiment echoed by Eliana Viali, a renowned physiotherapist. In her latest column, Viali addresses the unfavorable beliefs and stigma surrounding physical activity and emphasizes its pivotal role in maintaining our overall well-being.

Unraveling the Stigma Around Physical Activity

The global rates of physical activity are alarmingly low. This could be attributed to the negative attitudes that people harbor towards exercise. A study by Nelson et al. highlighted that such beliefs are prevalent even among school children, who often perceive exercise as difficult, painful, or even embarrassing. These negative beliefs, unfortunately, do not subside with age, extending to teenagers and adults alike. According to Viali, these are misconceptions that become true only when we allow them to.

Physical Activity: A Joy, Not a Burden

For Viali, the key to countering these negative attitudes is to view physical activity as an enjoyable pursuit rather than a burdensome obligation. This aligns with the World Health Organisation’s definition of physical activity as any bodily movement that results in energy expenditure. The WHO recommends adults to engage in 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week.

Moderate intensity, as per the American Heart Association, raises the heart rate by 50-60% above rest, while vigorous intensity raises it by 70-80%. These varying levels of intensity cater to the needs and abilities of different individuals, making exercise a versatile health solution.

Tools to Track Exercise Intensity

To aid in this fitness journey, Viali suggests two effective tools: the Rate of Perceived Exertion Scale and the Talk Test. In the former, a moderate level of exertion is rated as 4-6, while a vigorous level is rated as 7-8. The Talk Test is another simple yet effective way to gauge exercise intensity. At a moderate intensity, an individual should be able to carry on a comfortable conversation, whereas at a vigorous intensity, only a few words should be possible without gasping for breath.

Viali urges everyone to use these tools to customize their workouts. The perceived difficulty of physical activity, she emphasizes, is ultimately up to the individual. With the right tools and mindset, exercise can be transformed from a daunting task into an empowering and enjoyable experience.

0
Fitness Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

