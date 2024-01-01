en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer

In the realm of healthcare, the correction of hypernatremia – an electrolyte disturbance characterized by an abnormally high sodium concentration in the bloodstream – is of paramount significance. This condition, often regarded as a silent killer, is associated with increased in-hospital mortality and necessitates discharge to long-term care facilities. Hypernatremia predominantly affects the central nervous system, leading to potential complications such as cerebral edema and brain injury.

Treatment of Hypernatremia

Treatment methodologies involve the use of hypotonic solutions and a meticulously calculated adjustment of the correction rate. This rate is determined based on the patient’s symptoms, underlying etiology, and comorbidities. A case in point is an 81-year-old female patient with severe hypernatremia and metabolic encephalopathy, who also grapples with multiple comorbidities, including hypopituitarism.

Importance of Accurate Diagnosis

The article underscores the critical importance of identifying the primary cause of hypernatremia to administer corrective medications effectively. For instance, desmopressin (DDAVP) is utilized for treating diabetes insipidus (DI) secondary to hypopituitarism. In addition, it highlights the need to adjust the correction rate based on a thorough analysis of clinical signs, symptoms, and laboratory findings.

Regulatory Mechanisms in the Human Body

The article elucidates the role of the antidiuretic hormone (ADH) and the body’s regulatory mechanisms for sodium and water balance. These include the thirst response and ADH signaling, particularly in the context of central or nephrogenic DI. The risks associated with improper treatment, such as the development of hyponatremia in patients with partial central DI who have a normal thirst response and are treated with DDAVP, are emphasized throughout the article.

The piece goes beyond hypernatremia, delving into other electrolyte imbalances such as those involving potassium and calcium. It elaborates on causes, assessments, interventions, drug therapy, patient education, and monitoring for these conditions. For instance, it provides information on potassium imbalances and the necessary interventions for hypokalemia.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery

By BNN Correspondents

Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program

By Saboor Bayat

Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Stu ...
@Health · 1 min
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Stu ...
heart comment 0
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention

By BNN Correspondents

2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
RSAF’s Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year’s Eve

By Waqas Arain

RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
21 seconds
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
24 seconds
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
37 seconds
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
39 seconds
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
40 seconds
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
1 min
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister
1 min
Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister
A New Era in Women's Sports: The Inaugural Game of the Professional Women's Hockey League
1 min
A New Era in Women's Sports: The Inaugural Game of the Professional Women's Hockey League
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study
2 mins
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
18 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
19 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app