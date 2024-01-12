en English
Health

Uncovering the Stress-Metabolic Syndrome Link: A Study by The Ohio State University

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers at The Ohio State University have uncovered a significant link between stress and metabolic syndrome, a health disorder characterized by a combination of medical conditions that amplify the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other severe health issues. The research, centered on individuals in their middle years, posits that stress stokes an increase in body inflammation, which in turn is substantially tied to the evolution of metabolic syndrome.

Unveiling the Connection

The study’s foundation rests on data from 648 respondents of a national survey. The analysis revealed that inflammation accounted for more than half, precisely 61.5%, of the association between stress and metabolic syndrome. The research was anchored on various inflammation biomarkers, including IL-6, C-reactive protein, E-selectin, ICAM-1, and fibrinogen.

Stress Management: A Key to Better Health

These findings underscore the importance of stress management as a feasible and cost-effective strategy for potentially enhancing biological health outcomes. The study also alluded to the role of diet in mediating the relationship between chronic stress and inflammation in patients with metabolic syndrome. Therefore, maintaining a healthy diet is just as crucial in preventing metabolic syndrome and improving overall health.

Looking Ahead

The study, recently published in the journal Brain, Behavior, & Immunity – Health, was backed by the National Institute on Aging and Ohio State’s Discovery Themes Chronic Brain Injury Program. Future research endeavors will focus on probing the causal linkage between stress and metabolic syndrome and assessing which stress management techniques are most effective in abating inflammation.

Health Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
