Africa

Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda

Unveiling the veiled connections between childhood non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), and HIV, a rigorous study conducted at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Uganda from 2004 to 2008 spotlights the significant role EBV plays and the severe impact of HIV on the disease. The study, aimed at understanding the risk factors for NHL in children, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, involved a case-control study with children suspected of having tumors.

EBV and NHL: A Perturbing Relationship

The researchers focused on the viral load of EBV in bodily fluids, serological markers, and the diagnostic accuracy of NHL. Their findings revealed an elevated EBV viral load in Burkitt lymphoma (BL), one of the most aggressive types of NHL, compared to other NHL variants. They also found significant differences in serological markers between NHL and chronic inflammatory conditions, signifying EBV’s influence on the disease’s pathogenesis.

Diagnostic Discrepancies and Clinical Presentations

Despite a high agreement rate of NHL diagnoses within Uganda, a striking discrepancy was observed when compared with diagnoses from a Dutch pathology laboratory, suggesting potential weaknesses in the local diagnostic process. The study also reviewed clinical records over a 20-year period, noting common presentations such as facial tumors and abdominal disease. More worryingly, advanced-stage disease was found to be more prevalent, especially in HIV-positive children.

HIV, NHL, and Mortality Rates

The study found higher mortality rates among older, advanced-stage, and HIV-positive children, painting a grim picture of the disease’s trajectory. Nevertheless, the treatment response to chemotherapy was found to be similar across HIV status, despite poorer survival rates in HIV-positive patients. This finding underscores the profound impact of HIV on NHL progression and patient survival.

In conclusion, the study reveals that while EBV plays a substantial role in childhood NHL, the diagnostic process in Uganda is weak and often inaccurate. It also highlights the late presentation of the disease, made worse by HIV infection. For a better future, the study advocates for improvements in Uganda’s cancer care system, including enhanced diagnostic and treatment services for children, to improve disease understanding and research quality.

Africa Health
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

