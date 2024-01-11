en English
Health

Uncovering Early Signs of Dementia: Insights from Dr. Richard Restak’s New Book

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Neurologist and neuropsychiatrist Dr. Richard Restak introduces a compelling narrative on the early identification of dementia symptoms in his latest book ‘How To Prevent Dementia’. Published by Penguin, the book aims to empower readers with knowledge, enabling them to recognize the onset of dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease, in its early stages through everyday activities such as brushing one’s teeth.

The ‘Four As’ of Dementia Symptoms

Restak emphasises the ‘four As’ in his discourse on dementia symptoms: amnesia, aphasia, agnosia, and apraxia. While amnesia and aphasia, relating to memory loss and language difficulty respectively, can be mild and not always indicative of abnormality, agnosia and apraxia are always concerning signs.

Agnosia refers to the inability to correctly interpret sensory information, and apraxia to the inability to perform practiced actions despite normal muscle function. A person with apraxia, for instance, may recognize a toothbrush and toothpaste but grapple with the act of brushing their teeth due to coordination issues.

Recognizing Alzheimer’s Symptoms

Many Alzheimer’s symptoms can be elucidated by these ‘four As’. Dr. Restak underscores the importance of recognizing these symptoms early and of consulting with a general practitioner (GP) if dementia is suspected. Early diagnosis can facilitate future planning and potential treatment strategies.

Restak’s book is more than a guide for identifying symptoms; it also offers practical advice for reducing dementia risk. It includes statistics on the global prevalence of Alzheimer’s, highlighting the escalating need for understanding and compassionately interacting with those living with the condition.

‘How To Prevent Dementia’ not only educates its readers about the disease but also serves to foster a sense of empathy and deeper understanding, making it a significant contribution to the literature on dementia care and prevention.

Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

