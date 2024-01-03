en English
Health

Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More

Recent findings are casting a spotlight on the potential benefits of polysaccharides found in mushrooms, which could play an instrumental role in preventing cancer metastasis and alleviating the side effects of chemotherapy in patients battling colorectal, breast, and gastric cancers. These polysaccharides, specifically protein-bound carbohydrates, have stirred interest within the medical community, with Japan leading the charge in utilizing these compounds.

Japan’s Advanced Approach to Cancer Care

In Japan, a turkey tail mushroom extract known as Krestin or PSK has been used for decades as an adjunct therapy to enhance cancer treatment. PSK is known to fortify the immune system by augmenting the activity of macrophages – a type of white blood cell. This practice exemplifies the progressive approach adopted by the Japanese medical industry in integrating natural substances into cancer care. The understanding of the mechanisms through which these substances exert their beneficial effects is steadily evolving.

Aspirin and Cancer Survival

Apart from mushroom extracts, the article also delves into the mechanisms through which aspirin may enhance survival rates in cancer patients. It discusses the conflicting data from randomized clinical trials and cohort studies, as well as the meta-analysis demonstrating a clear survival advantage when aspirin is added to standard care. It identifies a complex interplay of 41 genes associated with aspirin and cancer survival, including primary genes, genes regulating cellular proliferation, interleukin and cytokine genes, and DNA repair genes.

The Potential of Lipid Nanoparticles

Researchers have also extracted and purified natural exosome-like lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) from black mulberry leaves. These LNPs possess desirable properties and are rich in glycolipids, functional proteins, and active small molecules. In vitro experiments have shown that these LNPs were preferentially internalized by liver tumor cell lines, leading to increased intracellular oxidative stress and triggered mitochondrial damage, which suppressed cell viability, migration, and invasion. In vivo studies suggested that oral MLNPs entered the circulatory system mainly through the jejunum and colon, exhibiting negligible adverse effects and superior anti-liver tumor outcomes.

This cumulative research underscores the promise of natural substances and their potential role in cancer treatment.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

