Health

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health

UK medic, Dr. Sermed Mezher, has recently brought to light the potential perils associated with the use of unclean makeup brushes. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Dr. Mezher detailed the case of a 30-year-old patient who experienced a severe facial skin rash that remained unresponsive to conventional treatments.

Pseudomonas Bacteria: The Hidden Threat

The patient’s skin condition failed to improve despite using steroids, antifungal medications, antibiotics, and acne creams. The concerning situation led to the patient’s referral to a dermatologist. After a thorough examination, it was ascertained that the rash was triggered by a strain of Pseudomonas bacteria. This type of bacteria is typically associated with immunocompromised individuals, and shockingly, the source was traced back to the patient’s undeniably unclean makeup brushes. Dr. Mezher emphasized that unclean makeup brushes can be a breeding ground for bacteria, sometimes harboring more of these harmful organisms than a toilet seat.

Natural Remedies for Cleaning Makeup Brushes

In light of this alarming revelation, various natural cleaning methods for makeup brushes have surfaced. Blogger Chantal suggests the use of tea tree oil for its potent antifungal and disinfectant properties. Olive oil is another alternative recommended for pre-cleaning and conditioning the brushes. This is followed by a gentle shampoo and vinegar cleanse to ensure a thorough cleaning. A concoction of vinegar and lemon is also effective in removing stubborn makeup residue from the bristles.

A Neglected Hygiene Practice

A survey conducted by Beauty Pie in 2023 unveiled a rather concerning tendency among beauty enthusiasts; many neglect to clean their beauty tools. The survey revealed that 45% of respondents never washed their foundation brush, and a staggering half admitted to never cleaning their beauty blender. Microbiologist Dr. Joe Latimer cautions that our skin is a delicate ecosystem that can easily be disrupted by high bacterial numbers, leading to skin issues like acne and infections.

The account shared by Dr. Mezher and the survey findings serve as a stern reminder of the critical importance of keeping beauty tools clean. This simple hygiene practice can play a significant role in maintaining healthy skin and warding off potential skin problems.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

