Uncapped Liability: The High Cost of Medical Care for Domestic Helpers

When a Singaporean employer of a domestic helper from India was saddled with a daunting hospital bill, the incident threw a harsh spotlight on the potential limitless liability of employers for medical expenses. The domestic helper, hospitalized for a heart attack at a restructured hospital, ran up a bill of nearly $40,000 after a mere three-night stay. Despite possessing an insurance policy that provided comprehensive coverage up to $15,000, the costs escalated beyond the policy's protective barrier.

Employer's Burden: Bearing the Brunt of the Bill

Under the terms of the insurance policy, the employer was required to co-pay 25% for amounts exceeding the $15,000 threshold, up to an $80,000 limit. This meant that the employer was required to shell out $6,250, a significant sum that has now raised questions about the financial implications for employers in similar situations. The employer, committed to the well-being of the helper, chose to not repatriate her despite the mounting costs. Instead, the helper was discharged to return to her home country only after signing an indemnity form.

Uncapped Liability: A Call for Changes

In the face of this financial hurdle, the employer reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for clarification regarding the seemingly limitless liability for medical expenses. The Ministry's advice? Contact a medical social worker for assistance with the bill. However, this response failed to address the employer's primary concern: the lack of a cap on their liability.

A Plea for Protection: Ensuring Fairness for All

The employer has now taken a stand, urging authorities to consider instituting protections for employers as well. Drawing parallels with companies and statutory boards that often have caps on employee medical expenses claims, the employer's plea emphasizes the need for balanced responsibility. This incident, while unfortunate, serves as a stark reminder of the potential financial implications for employers and the importance of comprehensive insurance coverage.