UNC Scientists Develop Revolutionary Drug Delivery Patch

Scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have pioneered a revolutionary drug delivery system named the Spatiotemporal On-Demand Patch (SOP). This novel device, akin to a Band-Aid, can be remotely controlled through a smartphone or computer, allowing for the scheduling and precise triggering of drug release from individual microneedles.

A Groundbreaking Innovation for Drug Delivery

Conceived for both comfort and convenience, the SOP is particularly beneficial for patients suffering from chronic illnesses. The system was successfully trialed using melatonin-loaded microneedles in a mouse model, demonstrating its potential in improving sleep patterns. The microneedles, coated with gold to safeguard both the drugs and surrounding tissue, can house multiple drugs for automatic sequential release. Remarkably, the release can be initiated within 30 seconds in response to an electrical signal.

Potential Applications in Neurodegenerative Disorders

The SOP holds promise in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, by facilitating the delivery of multiple drugs to address varying facets of the disease. This includes reducing the beta-amyloid plaque and enhancing cognitive functions. A $25,000 pilot project has been initiated to explore the application of the SOP in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. The device’s ability to provide highly localized treatment is a distinctive advantage in such applications.

Multidisciplinary Approach and Future Development

The research, led by Juan Song, PhD, and Wubin Bai, PhD, underscores the importance of a multidisciplinary approach. Contributions from Carolina undergraduate students played a significant role in the development of the SOP. The research has been published in Nature Communications and the device has been granted a provisional patent. Looking ahead, the researchers are seeking partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to introduce this groundbreaking technology to the market.