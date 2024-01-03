en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations

In a recent incident at a courier depot in Stanford-Le-Hope, a package containing Formula Swiss CBD oil intended for cats was intercepted. The intended destination was a residential address in Northeast Lincolnshire. The product was meant for use in companion animals. However, the CBD oil was not authorized for use in Great Britain (GB) or Northern Ireland (NI), and it lacked the requisite certification for importation. As a result, an inspector from the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) detained and seized the medicine, marking a significant development in the enforcement of veterinary medicine regulations in GB and NI.

Regulation 25 and the Seizure

The seizure was carried out under Regulation 25, a rule pertaining to the importation of unauthorized veterinary medicinal products, as stated in the Veterinary Medicines Regulations of 2013. This regulation empowers authorities to intercept and confiscate any unapproved veterinary medicine being brought into the country, ensuring that only authorized and certified products make their way into the market.

The Role of the VMD

The Veterinary Medicines Directorate, an executive agency of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, has the responsibility of ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of veterinary medicines in GB and NI. The seizure of the Formula Swiss CBD oil signifies the agency’s commitment to uphold these standards and its dedication to ensuring the health and welfare of animals in the region.

The Implications

This incident paints a broader picture of the stringent regulations governing the import and use of veterinary medicines in GB and NI. It serves as a stern reminder to all individuals and companies that the importation of unauthorized veterinary medicinal products is a serious violation. It also underscores the significant role that courier companies play in identifying and reporting such breaches, contributing to the preservation of animal health and welfare in the region.

0
Health Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments

By Muhammad Jawad

Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film

By Dil Bar Irshad

British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week

By Ebenezer Mensah

AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care ...
@AI & ML · 5 mins
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care ...
heart comment 0
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners’ Cleaning Habits

By Rafia Tasleem

Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
Bilirubin Reductase: The Microbial Enzyme That Tints Urine Yellow

By BNN Correspondents

Bilirubin Reductase: The Microbial Enzyme That Tints Urine Yellow
Latest Headlines
World News
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments
18 seconds
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare
58 seconds
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
1 min
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
1 min
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
2 mins
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
2 mins
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
2 mins
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
2 mins
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
2 mins
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app