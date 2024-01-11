en English
Health

UN Expert Warns of WHO’s Gender Self-Identification Policy’s Impact on Women

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
UN Expert Warns of WHO’s Gender Self-Identification Policy’s Impact on Women

United Nations’ leading authority on violence against women has expressed serious apprehensions about the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) forthcoming policy to allow individuals to determine their own gender. The planned policy by WHO is anticipated to uphold the right to gender self-identification, a move igniting fears related to the effect on women-only spaces.

Concerns Over Women’s Dignity, Safety, and Security

The expert has specifically indicted WHO of potentially jeopardizing women’s dignity, safety, and security through this policy alteration. The argument revolves around the struggle between acknowledging the rights of transgender individuals to self-identify and ensuring the safeguard and integrity of spaces assigned for biological women.

Reflecting Broader Societal Discussions

These concerns echo wider societal dialogues on how to balance and safeguard the rights of various groups within the framework of gender identity and equality. The content underlines anxieties about the absence of qualified medical experts on the World Health Organization’s transgender health policy committee, the advocacy for puberty blockers for all children irrespective of their gender identity, and some panel members’ contentious views regarding the positive effects of transitioning.

Internal Conflicts and Potential Impact

It also brings to light the internal discontent and conflicts of interest within the committee, as well as the potential fallout of the WHO guidelines on healthcare services for trans and gender diverse individuals. This critical debate is set to shape the future of gender identity and healthcare policies, calling for a balance between individual rights and collective safety.

Health Human Rights
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

