UN Calls for Urgent Safeguarding of Children Amidst Cholera Outbreaks in Southern Africa

The United Nations has raised an alarm over the escalating cholera outbreaks across Southern Africa, with officials urgently calling for increased efforts to safeguard children. As the most vulnerable population in the affected regions, children are bearing the brunt of the disease, prompting an urgent call for intervention from the global community.

Advertisment

Children Disproportionately Affected

According to the UN agency's Children's Fund, over half of the cholera cases in Zambia are children under the age of 15. As a precaution, the Zambian government has postponed the new academic year, affecting roughly 4.3 million learners. In Zimbabwe, one in six new infections impacts children under five, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Cholera Epidemic Rages On

Advertisment

Since 2023, the cholera epidemic in Eastern and Southern Africa has reported over 200,000 cases and 3,000 deaths, with a significant percentage of the impacted being children. The outbreak is now forcing authorities to postpone school years and restrict gatherings to curb the spread of the waterborne disease.

UNICEF and Partners Step In

To combat the epidemic, UNICEF and partners have stepped in, providing crucial support in the form of safe water supplies, cholera treatment centers, prevention messages, and oral cholera vaccination campaigns. These measures aim to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and protect the region's children.